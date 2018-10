The Native Plant Garden Project of Eureka Springs will hold its second annual Native Plant Fair on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Eureka Springs Community Center.

Crystal Bridges horticulturalist, Cody George, will speak at 10 a.m. about adding more native plants to your landscape with a Q&A session after.

More information is available on the Eureka Springs Native Plant Garden Project Facebook page.