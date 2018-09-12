Find your artistic side

To celebrate the start of “Creative Minds,” a party will be held at 28 Prospect Ave. in the undercroft of the St. James’ Episcopal Church on Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 4 – 8 p.m. The party will feature a 10-foot long, decorate your own banana splits and games with prizes for children.

“Creative Minds” is a beginning young artist program designed to inspire children to tap into their imaginations and bring forth creations through (but not limited to) polymer clay, acrylics, pen and ink, mixed media and more. Classes will be held every Tuesday beginning Oct. 2.

Monthly enrollment is $24 or individual classes are $10. For information regarded classes or the event contact Kathryn via (479) 244-0745 or keguetz@gmail.com