The Summer Yards & Yards of Yard Sales is Friday and Saturday, August 3-4 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. at locations citywide. You can pick up a map of official yard sales on the YYYS map at the Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce in Pine Mountain Village on the weekend of the sales.

For more information call (479) 253-8737 or email gescocevents@gmail.com.