The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville will kick off spring with their annual Plant Sale on Friday and Saturday April 26 and 27. The sale will host 22 vendors with the first day of the sale on April 26 from 5 – 8 p.m. and open to Garden members only.

The public can come shop on Saturday from 8 a.m. – noon. There is no admission fee and both annual and perennial plants will be available.