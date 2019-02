Secret Season Cinema continues at the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library on Feb. 22 with The Square, a satirical drama produced with the cooperation of multiple European countries about the bizarre trials and tribulations faced by a Swedish art museum curator. The film is rate R.

The movie begins at 6 p.m. in the Library Annex with admission and popcorn free. For more information go to events calendar at eurekalibrary.org or call (479) 253-3483.