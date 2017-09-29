Film on bail bond, pre-trial release Wednesday, Oct. 4

No one should remain in jail because they’re poor

Screening of 30-minute film “The Bail Trap – American Ransom” by Brave New Films, followed by 1 hour discussion of the need to bail bond/pre trial release reform in Arkansas. Hope to see people come who have been impacted by our current system that keeps our county jails crowded with folks who are poor and cannot afford to pay a bail bond. Help us change this.

Sponsors: decARcerate of Arkansas and Public Discussion NWA.

When: Oct. 4, Eureka Springs Carnegie Library Annex 6 – 8 p.m.

Oct. 5, Siloam Springs Library, 5-7 p.m.

Oct. 13, Fayetteville Library, 1 – 3 pm.

Oct. 16, Bentonville Library, 5:30 –7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18, Rogers Library, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 25, OMNI Center Fayetteville, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

For more information: Call 479) 659-1767 or email decARcerateArkansas@gmail.com