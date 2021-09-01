Fewer than one-third of county residents are vaccinated

Carroll County continues to have a near-record number of active cases of Covid-19 at 226 the week ending August 30, compared to 231 cases for the two weeks prior to that, according to figures from the Arkansas Department of Health. ADH reported 147 new cases in Carroll County the week ending August 30, compared to 138 cases the previous week.

Carroll County continues to have only about one in three people fully vaccinated, which leaves a lot of people unprotected from the disease that has led to overloading hospitals throughout the state. But there appears to be little current interest among the unvaccinated in Eureka Springs in getting vaccinated. During the Eureka Springs Hospital vaccination clinic on August 27, only 14 people got first shots, 18 got second shots and two got boosters.

“People are still very encouraged to get the vaccine,” Catherine Pappas, community liaison for ESH, said. “Those getting vaccinated are feeling the need for protection based on higher cases in the area.”

In a press release August 27, Martine Pollard, spokeswoman with Northwest Arkansas Health Care Providers, said the facts and reality they face today are that they continue to care for an overwhelming number of very sick, unvaccinated Covid-19 patients.

“They are filling our hospitals along with a record volume of critical care patients and are stretching our resources,” Pollard wrote. “Our exceptional staff are creating the capacity necessary but doing so requires holding patients in emergency rooms and/or working with other facilities to transfer patients. We are at record levels due to very sick unvaccinated populations. This comes at the expense of curtailing other health care services, like non-emergent, elective surgeries and other delays.

“High volumes of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients and record volumes of critical care patients is placing an extreme burden on our region’s hospitals and healthcare providers.”

While some might argue that it is time for another lockdown, there is no sign of that happening. Last weekend hundreds of visitors were here for a VW convention, bars and restaurants were fully open, and mask wearing in stores by customers and employees was spotty.

Rural Carroll County resident, Faith Shah, said she went to a sale downtown recently and was shocked to see no clerks wearing a mask. She has only gone to a Eureka Springs restaurant once, back in June. She continues live in a mostly isolated style and feels fortunate to be able to do this.

“I don’t want to come from a paranoid, angry place,” Shah said. “It feels like a divide remains in our attitudes towards the virus. People disagree broadly about our roles in controlling Covid’s effect on our community. Although most of our friends have been vaccinated, I do know some very sentient people refusing the vaccine. I wonder, did they get the polio shot? The shingles shot? A tetanus shot? Mumps, measles? I realize there are many people who are not going to get the vaccine, so sadly we stay away from all group gatherings. Life goes on, but we miss the free flow of community activities. Even strolling downtown Eureka is not the same. The atmosphere of wandering and enjoying myself has changed.”

Shah said she regrets that vaccinations are such a political issue.

Last week she had a worker come pick up recycled building supplies who said he and his circle of friends truly believe that in three years everyone who is Covid vaccinated will die. She tried humor in response, “Well, we better hurry up; we’re running out of time!”

She’s certain trying to convince someone to change their beliefs is futile. Views have become entrenched on both sides, charged with much emotion.

Shah worries for the un-unvaccinated and breakthrough cases.

“Good luck if you get sick,” she said. “There may not be a hospital bed for you. As important, our dedicated healthcare workers are under incredible stress. If for no other reason, get the shot for them, our frontline workers.”

Penny Sullivan of Holiday Island has asthma and a heart condition that place her at greater risk for complications from Covid-19. She is currently social distancing and has not stopped wearing masks indoors around other people since March 2020.

“I am really, really trying to be careful,” Sullivan said. “There are just too many people, even if they are vaccinated, who are not wearing masks. And vaccinated people can carry the virus. The Delta variant has been tested, and it has more than 1,200 times the amount of Covid aerosol in nostrils as the original variant. When you have that much aerosol in your nostrils, you can be standing next to a person, and if they sneeze, it is immediately right in your face. If you are not masked, you are in trouble. It is a smart, smart virus and it is getting more and more transmissible. Now it is jumping the vaccines, we need to be 100 times more careful than last year. “

Sullivan said she knows a number of locals who have had breakthrough infections.

“People don’t realize how deadly this is,” Sullivan said. “They are just in denial. I’ve gone through the anger stage. Now I’m just appalled and saddened by how people are just not taking this seriously. I had a friend from Russellville who was fully vaccinated and wore masks, got a breakthrough case, and ended up in the hospital with pneumonia. A Missouri friend was unvaccinated, got sick, but was deemed not ill enough to be put in the hospital even though she was having trouble breathing. She is finally on the mend after three weeks, but the lungs are totally compromised.”