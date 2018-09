Wanderoo Lodge and The Gravel Bar are hosting a fundraiser for the Eureka Springs Community Center on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. with live music, yard games, bouncy house, cake sale and auction. Money raised will benefit the Community Center’s Youth Program.

For more information or to donate contact Latigo at (479) 981-3535. Wanderoo Lodge is located at 216 W. Van Buren next to Ozark Mountain Zipline.