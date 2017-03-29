Extending LLCP tax passes second reading

Parks Director Justin Huss told council on Monday that the one-eighth cent tax supporting projects at Lake Leatherwood will sunset in September. He said he has been discussing the issue with city hall for a while, and came to realize the best option would be for Parks to hold its own special election at its expense no later than June 13. Any later and the tax would not be considered a renewal, therefore requiring Parks to start over.

Huss said to meet the deadline, council would need to pass all readings of the ordinance quickly. Alderman David Mitchell remarked he did not like this ordinance being brought to council at the last minute, and Mayor Butch Berry commented Huss had been talking with city hall about this and learned about the need to rush only recently.

Alderman Kristi Kendrick said the city had more dire needs, like repairing the dam at Black Bass Lake and the Auditorium, although she would vote to put the ordinance on the ballot.

Alderman Mickey Schneider stated there is nothing for kids to do in town, and it should not be a problem passing a one-eighth-cent ordinance that gives kids something to do.

Mitchell said he would vote for it, but agreed with Kendrick. Alderman Bob Thomas also said he would vote to put it on the ballot, but would not vote for an emergency clause. He said Parks has had plenty time to bring this to council.

Alderman Terry McClung moved to give the proposed ordinance a number and put it on its first reading, and the first reading was approved unanimously. He moved to put Ordinance 2254 on its second reading, and the vote was 3-2-1, Kendrick and alderman Peg Adamson voting No, Mitchell abstaining. Berry cast the fourth affirmative vote to have the second reading.

After the ordinance was read, McClung moved to approve it, and there was trepidation around the table about not allowing enough time for public input even though the purpose of the ordinance was to put the issue to a vote of the people.

Huss reiterated the rush was regrettable, but if it were not passed along with the emergency clause at the next meeting, Parks would have to start over and there would be a considerable gap in revenue for projects at LLCP. Kendrick pointed out this was the second time recently Parks had come to council with an emergency, and she did not want it to happen again.

Vote to approve the second reading was, again, 3-2-1, Kendrick and Adamson voting No, Mitchell abstaining, and Berry casting the fourth Yes vote, so the second reading passed, leaving a third reading with an emergency clause for the next meeting.

Third vacation reading rough, but passes

Ordinance 2253 gives jurisdiction of existing and proposed trails to the Parks Commission but returns other green spaces to the city. As the ordinance came up for its third reading, Thomas pointed out there were two landlocked green spaces surrounded by his property. He said if he were to try to vacate them, he might put a shed on one of them, but they would be gone from the city forever, and he liked having green space in town.

McClung stated that no one has said just because the city regains jurisdiction over green spaces, the city intends to sell anything to anyone.

Schneider jumped in to claim Kendrick, who crafted the ordinance, wanted to raise the fee on the vacation process and rip off citizens. Schneider contended the ordinance “opens the door to city corruption.” She argued the whole point was to let Parks take care of green spaces, but Ord. 2253 allows the city to “screw Parks and everybody else,” plus the city would now have to pay for taking care of trees in the green spaces. “Why should the city take it back?” she asked.

Kendrick answered that the city owns the spaces now, not Parks, and the city right now could take back jurisdiction of any space in one meeting by passing two ordinances. Her intent had been to simplify the process.

Schneider did not see the need for being in a hurry, but McClung pointed out the whole point was to expedite the process. Tiring of the quibbling, he said, “It’s been hashed out. Let’s vote.”

Mitchell agreed there were too many meetings on the vacation process now, and pointed out some vacations have lasted a year or more.

Vote to approve the third reading of Ord. 2253 was 3-3, Thomas, Adamson and Schneider voting No. Berry cast the deciding fourth Yes vote.