The Carnegie Public Library will host a discussion series for those who enjoy delving into the mysteries of human nature. Gary Milczarek will guide through Kathryn Schulz’s Being Wrong and facilitate discussions based on the content. The free weekly series will begin on Thursday, May 10 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room at 192B Spring St. Contact the library at info@eurekalibrary.org or (479) 253-8754.

