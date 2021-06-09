Even the dentist was cool

Editor,

Throughout the past year, several local businesses have done such an extraordinary job of keeping us all safe that I express my gratitude. I am sure there are others, but these are the ones my family used. These stand out, as they immediately went into action as early as March 2020 when information about how the virus spread first started coming out.

The Carnegie Library. The staff went to extraordinary lengths to keep patrons safe and yet provide lots of service. They even used bio-degradable plastic bags when the only way to get materials was order on-line and pick up outside. And they continue to take extra precautions, all with such smiles!

The Eureka Market (health food store). They also put in a huge effort to keep the counter and carts constantly sanitized, provide masks if someone forgot theirs, rearrange stock and mark the floors for social distancing, plexiglass around the cash register, again, with such smiles!

Hart’s also did a great job, kept cashiers safe as well as the patrons. And every cashier was so helpful and smiling (you can tell even with mask on).

Our dentist, Dr. Covington and his staff also did an outstanding job and kept us all safe, not an easy feat given that one cannot wear a mask while one’s mouth is wide open!

I have actually wept with gratitude knowing how much care there was in our community.

Nan Johnson