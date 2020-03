Dan Krotz and two accompanying authors of Not Dead Yet: Reflections on Life, Aging, & Death will discuss their book at EUUF on Elk St. on March 8. Join at 11 a.m. for a program followed by refreshments. Childcare is provided and extra parking is available at Ermilio’s Restaurant, 26 White. For a ride to Sunday service call (479) 981-0799 by noon the Saturday before.

Share this: Facebook

Print