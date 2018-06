Chris McNamara will address the Citizen Climate Lobby’s policy proposal, Carbon Fee and Dividend, an equitable pricing mechanism to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on June 3 at Eureka Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 17 Elk. The Citizens Climate Lobby focuses on bipartisan organizing and relationship building to address climate change.

The meeting begins at 11 a.m. with refreshments following. Childcare is provided and there is extra parking at Ermilio’s Restaurant, 26 White.