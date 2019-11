Member Cris Yackle will explain “Chalica” a weeklong celebration of Unitarian Universalist Principles at Eureka Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 17 Elk on Dec. 1. Join at 11 a.m. for a program followed by refreshments. Childcare is provided.

There is extra parking at Ermilio’s, 26 White. For a ride to Sunday service call (479) 981-0799 by noon the Saturday before.