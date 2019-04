April 14: Palm Sunday Service at 10 a.m.

April 18: Maundy Thursday Service at 6 p.m.

April 19: Good Friday Service at 6 p.m.

April 21: Sunday Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m., free breakfast in the fellowship hall at 7:30 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt for kids 12 and under at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday Worship Service.