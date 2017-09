Mark your calendar to celebrate nature in the Ozarks for a Native Plant Fair at ESCC, Building 200 on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy a native plant sale and exhibition with native plant experts Steven Foster, Scott Woodbury and Theo Witsell.

Check for details on ESCC’s Facebook page and website at eurekaspringscommunitycenter.org.