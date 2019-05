Eureka House Concerts presents Tim Easton at 17 Elk St. on Sunday, May 5. Opening the concert will be Alisa Amore. There will be a meet and greet potluck at 5 with music beginning at 6 p.m. $15 donation at the door is requested. For more information go to eurekahouseconcerts.com or call (479) 244-0123.

