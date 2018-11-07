ESSA hosts one day even to honor men and women of our military

Eureka Springs School of the Arts is hosting a special Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 10. Veterans will be able to attend one of four workshops free of charge.

Workshops being held include Introduction to Blacksmithing, Beginning Woodworking, Introduction to Fused Glass Pendant Making, and Reverse Glass Painting beginning at 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be a studio stroll from 4 – 5:30 p.m. for the general public.

Veterans must pre-register for workshops as class sizes are limited. Call ESSA at (479) 253-5384 on weekdays between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.