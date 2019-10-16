ESSA giving back to vets

Eureka Springs School of the Arts is accepting registrations from veterans for a special Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 2. Any US military veteran will be able to attend one of five workshops on that day free of charge.

Workshops include Introduction to Blacksmithing, Beginning Woodworking, Introduction to Woodturning, Pen and Ink Drawing, and Polymer Clay Mosaics at 9 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.

There will be a studio stroll from 4 – 5:30 p.m. where the general public can view student work, tour the campus, and enjoy refreshments.

Veterans must pre-register for workshops, as class sizes are limited. Registrations can be made by calling ESSA at (479) 253-5384 on weekdays between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.