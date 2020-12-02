ESSA awarded $10 million endowment

The first of December brought the announcement of “an exceptional and transformative $10-million investment by the Windgate Foundation in the Eureka Springs School of the Arts,” according to ESSA Executive Director Kelly McDonough. “This gift means that ESSA will be here as a vibrant part of the Eureka Springs community for generations to come.”

There has been concern about the health of non-profits such as ESSA during the pandemic because in-person fundraisers had to be cancelled. Plus, all but one of ESSA’s 100 classes and workshops planned for 2020 had to be cancelled. Normally about 500 people a year attend ESSA classes, in addition to the hundreds of visitors who come for studio tours and other events.

“This gift coming at this time is just that much more of an incredible blessing,” McDonough said. “It is going to be wonderful to get back to normal after the pandemic, and ESSA will be there when we do.”

The Windgate Foundation Endowment for ESSA established at the Arkansas Community Foundation will provide an annual grant of about $400,000 to support operating expenses.

“This is an exceptional and transformative investment in ESSA by a long-time and committed partner,” McDonough said. “With this support, we can expect ESSA to mature into national prominence on par with blue-chip schools such as the Penland School of Crafts, Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts. This support further establishes Northwest Arkansas as an art – and artists’– mecca… not just a nationally-recognized destination for viewing and experiencing great art, but also for making it.”

During the past 15 years, Windgate has funded multiple buildings and land acquisition at the ESSA campus on US 62 West.

“Many years ago, we were pleased to hear that several artists were determined to establish a school to teach the arts, one that would be located in Eureka Springs,” Robyn Horn, Windgate Foundation Board Chair said. “We are impressed with the tenacity of the ESSA’s founders, the professionalism and dedication of its staff and the wide range of opportunities the school has for students to come and learn how to make art. Our hope is to guarantee ESSA’s future, and inspire others to join us in supporting an organization that has such a dynamic effect on artists.”

ESSA was founded by Mary Springer, Eleanor Lux and Doug Stowe 22 years ago. All teach frequently at the school and serve on the board.

Springer came to Eureka wanting to start an art school.

“I had no idea it would evolve to this magnitude, but my dream has come true,” Springer said. “I’ve been to art schools all over the country and in Europe. It doesn’t just benefit the person taking the class but spreads out into the community. Everywhere one of these schools has started, it has expanded the economy.”

Springer has learned she enjoys teaching even more than making art. She said she is pleased that the endowment means ESSA can now compete better with other nationally recognized arts and crafts schools around the country.

“That means any of our local fundraising now will be able to be focused on building more studios, getting more equipment, expanding programs, and also extending our scholarship program, which is so important,” Springer said. “We’ve done well from a school without walls twenty-two years ago to being on fifty acres with six major studios. Even during corona, we have been able to keep all our employees, have online classes, and complete instructors’ cottages. We are in a prime location to serve our region.”

Lux said she is thrilled.

“And I think we deserve it,” Lux said. “We’ve always been a great small art town, but this will make it possible for a lot more people to enjoy being here and learn art. Now, because of Windgate, we have cabins where people can stay so they don’t have to stay at hotel unless they want to. We’re going to be another Penland. When I first went to Penland, I thought Eureka should have something like this. People have no idea what Arkansas offers. Things have changed since when we were struggling to get along.”

The third founder, Stowe, said it is amazing to know that the work done to build ESSA will keep giving for generations to come.

“None of us had ever dreamed we would see ESSA at this point in our lifetimes,” Stowe said. “All the other schools of this type have been in the works far longer than ours. The gift from Windgate, to be managed on our behalf, will enable us to grow and continue providing quality art education. It also secures for Eureka Springs a continued status as one of the premier arts destinations in the U.S. The local economic development potential from this gift will be good for our city, our state, tourism, and for our whole region, let alone for the future of the arts.”

Mayor Butch Berry said the gift by Windgate is of national significance.

“I am very proud of the work done by ESSA and their board to be able to acquire this endowment,” Berry said. “This will ensure that the high standards of the art instruction set by ESSA will continue for years to come.”

Sandy Martin, Chair of the Eureka Springs Art Council, said the Windgate Foundation has long been visionary and a great supporter of the arts in Eureka Springs.

“They understand the need for operational support and the value of what the arts and creatives bring to a community,” Martin said. “ESSA is a jewel, not only for Eureka Springs, but for Arkansas. It is especially important in these Covid times of change. They are not only ensuring that ESSA continues and grows their wonderful programs and campus, they are also investing in people, creative thinking and the future.”

ESSA hosts workshops in woodworking, blacksmithing, metal sculpture, metal fabrication and welding, painting and drawing, ceramics, jewelry making, leatherworking, basket weaving, felting, and more.