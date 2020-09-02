Esoteric Astrology as news for week September 2 – 8

Shadow Times – Retrogrades Ahead

We begin the week with the Virgo festival with the full Corn, Barley and Harvest moon shining brightly in the night sky. Virgo hides and protects a new reality always to appear at Winter Solstice (when Jupiter and Saturn enter Aquarius, sign of the new era with the new laws and principles).

Many events will occur before the solstice. One event is the Nov. 3 election, and the other are the multiple (seven) planetary retrogrades in the heavens. Most important, Mars (action) and Mercury (thinking, connecting) will both be retrograde before and during the election. The reality around the election and its outcome will be cast in a retrograde shadow.

What a test for everyone! Mars always brings the tests. Mercury creates the conflict; Mars tests us. We’ll watch the show. It should be quite dramatic.

In preparation for both the election and solstice, the retrograde planets will immerse all of us into a state of inner contemplation, review, re-assessments, re-evaluations, research and re-considerations. Mars is the spiritual ruler of Sagittarius, sign of truth-seeking. Mars retrograde will call us to seek and come to the truth of what matters. Not manufactured truth or other people’s opinions. But real truth.

Mars, the first planet to retrograde, begins its reversal next week, Wednesday, Sept. 9. Mercury retrograde will join Mars in October. The Mars retrograde will be long – almost nine weeks – from Sept. 9 to Nov. 13. Mars retrogrades in Aries – from 28 to 15 degrees Aries. Mars is our desires, action, vitality. It’s blood and the color red. Aries is the sign of self-identity. As Mars in Aries retrogrades, we will turn inward, our vitality will lessen, we will move slower, be hesitant, and assess our self-identity, in relation to our self-awareness.

Mars likes to move forward, accelerate, achieve a momentum. Mars retrograde in Aries is a time to understand ourselves better. With Mars retrograde there is a de-acceleration, a turning inward, an inner focus, a dream time occurs. (More on Mars retrograde next week)

ARIES: Be prepared for a feeling of testing, a continual sense of being watched, graded, guided and being prepared for further responsibilities, especially in terms of tending to self & your needs. Intimacy may be an issue, either you seek or reject it. You need to study the Ancient Mysteries (astrology as its foundation). Astrology helps us learn about ourselves. Your questions are answered there.

TAURUS: You seek more than usual depth in relationships. Or you become silent and secretive, seeking your own counsel, seeking intimacy of spirit, following your own needs having less time to consider the other. It’s best though to communicate with loved ones, informing them of your inner thoughts, hopes, wishes and dreams so you can work together more efficiently. The resources you need are all around you.

GEMINI: As your mind works overtime, you realize lots of work, at first not obvious, must be accomplished. If you look in corners, closets, under, over and above, in garages, storage units, your car(s), you’ll discover what needs eliminated so transformation and regeneration can come about. There’s special work to do with relationships, children, small animals and gardens, all needing play, color, communication, new intentions, a re-commitment (from you).

CANCER: You feel worried and anxious about health and family members, concerned about their choices, abilities, resources, lives. There may be a family member in a state of transition. You worry about someone, perhaps a daughter, mother, sister. You know at a moment’s notice you’ll travel anywhere to help. In the meantime, bake sugar cookies, pies, breads, cakes, dumplings and casseroles. Give them away. You need soothing and lots of gardening.

LEO: You need to head over to Cancer’s home and enjoy the many nourishing ways Cancer cares for others. Then you need respite from the extreme amounts of work you’re encountering. Sometimes you don’t know why you’re doing this work. It seems you need more beauty, dance, color, theatre, more art, whether it’s yours or another’s. Relationships are either nebulous or too strict for words. Something usually hidden at home is found. A question is illuminated.

VIRGO: With Mercury, your personal messenger, traveling through first Virgo, then Libra your mind must be extremely active, focusing first on service to yourself, then on relationships. A perceptive intensification and depth of inner knowing occurs. As your words become very serious, almost mysterious, you become more and more internal which allows all parts of yourself to cooperate, ruminate and become intimate with the truth.

LIBRA: Soon your new year will begin, Libra (Sun, moon, rising signs). Recognize what you value in relationships, what you value about those who love and care for you. And focus also upon whether changes need to be made concerning shared finances. Assess your financial picture – how you use money, how your money supports family and those in need, and how money emotionally supports your way of life. For the next month appreciate all that you have, all people and things small and large. Joy comes from expressions of gratitude.

SCORPIO: The veils are dropping everywhere, what is hidden comes to light. The purpose is so humanity can see more expanded realities. In the meantime, you are to be an anthropologist, keenly observing life, world events and people everywhere. Observing quietly with curiosity allows us to understand two polarities; the staged (unreal) pushing the masses to rely on government. And the real (energies, spiritual in intent, supporting the Forces of Light). We are to imagine the new reality as the old falls away. You have the ability to discern the differences.

SAGITTARIUS: You’ve been on a retreat from your usual daily life, plans, agendas and responsibilities. Did you eat well, take it easy, do personal research, work on private projects, ponder upon needs and the values that emerge from a deep self-assessment? A distance was created between old and new, allowing you more perspective about how you’re living, what pleases you, how to better be in relationships. Magical things happen soon. Prepare.

CAPRICORN: During this retrograde season you will be assessing goals, hopes, wishes and priorities in terms of what you offer others and how you’re perceived, loved and given to in return. You are valuable and vulnerable. Others respect you even if unable to admit it. Often when greatness enters a group, there can be great resistance. Why? People cannot immediately absorb the sunlight streaming through the hearts of noble and truthful people. Focus on fun, less activity, less responsibility.

AQUARIUS: Your creativity is vital at this time and apparent to the world. Notice how well you’re completing tasks and displaying special abilities. For the next month ponder upon what your work and career need for future success. This is a time of assessing these things on inner levels. It’s not a good time to initiate new plans, but to contemplate upon them. Ponder each morning upon what your daily domestic needs are. Write them down. Then go out into the world knowing you are the jewel in the lotus.

PISCES: It could be that making contact with others may seem difficult. Making contact so love and understanding are released is important to you. However, others don’t often consider this. Compassion rules the life of Pisces. Everyone is not a Pisces. You must stand alone this month and next. Focus upon study, reading, research, sacred arts, music and ideas becoming ideals within you. Create on paper (color, ink, drawing, painting, sculpture, etc.) your next endeavor. Include several geodesic domes and the idea of the Commons. And quietly fold your cranes.

Risa – writer, teacher, counselor, mentor, astrologer, esotericist. Founder & Director of The Esoteric & Astrological Studies & Research Institute, a contemporary Wisdom School for the Ageless Wisdom teachings. The foundations of the Teachings are the study & application of Astrology & the Seven Rays. risagoodwill@gmail.com

Web journal: www.nightlightnews.org/ Facebook: Risa D’Angeles & Risa’s Esoteric Astrology (2 FB pages). All FB messages are posted on NLN (website) under Daily Studies. Astrological, esoteric, day to day news – art, literature, psychology, history, religion, economics, geography & cultural journalism.

Recognition of the unique value of every living being expresses itself in reverence for life, compassion for all, sympathy with the need of all individuals to find truth for themselves, and respect for all religious traditions. –The Esoteric & Theosophical Worldview