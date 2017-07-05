Esoteric Astrology as news for week July 5-11

I Build a Lighted House & Dwell Therein

Saturday night (July 8) to early Sunday (July 9, day of rest), before and just after midnight, a full moon, reflecting the light of the Cancer Sun, sheds its light across the Earth. Sun, Mercury and Mars are in Cancer with the moon opposite the Sun in Capricorn. At the moment of the full moon (timing mechanism) the “Two Gates” swing open – the Gate into the Earth of form and matter (Cancer) and the Gate of Return to Heaven or the Father (Capricorn).

The Sun, at the full moon, is 17 degrees Cancer. It is good to know where that degree is in everyone’s astrology chart. Then we know what area of life is affected by the Cancer Sun.

The Soul’s meditative seed thought for this Cancer solar festival (Thunder Full Moon) is “I build a lighted house and therein dwell.” The Soul responds to the desolate and lonely call of the personality, a call to end the isolation and be directed and guided. And so, the Soul responds. “Building a lighted house within the personality.”

Everyone is invited to join us, the New Group of World Servers, at this Cancer solar festival (and all new & full moon festivals) by reciting the Great Invocation and the following Mantram of Light. When we radiate the Light into our environments, we become the Light of the World nourishing all of life.

“I am a point of light within a greater light. I am a strand of loving energy within the stream of love divine. I am a way by which humanity may achieve. I am a source of strength, enabling them to stand. I am a beam of light, shining upon their way. And thus I stand.” We stand together.

ARIES: The full moon affects both your home and profession trying to unify and synthesize them. Full moons are times of fruition. Things planned and hoped for emerge into the light. It’s like a gathering or harvest. If you work with this solar festival you can synthesize the two areas of your life. They will no longer be a source of difficulty. So many others are pulled in two directions. You needn’t be though. Recalculating.

TAURUS: You are emerging as a teacher, whether you accept, understand, or are aware of this or not. The Cancer solar festival (at the full moon) is a time when the teacher is recognized and gratitude is given. Think on teachers who influenced you with their kindness, goodness and knowledge. Thank them (inwardly). Then go forward and become greater than they. The student is always to surpass the teacher – one of the student’s spiritual tasks.

GEMINI: I remind you to read all the astrological signs each week along with the Labors of Hercules. To learn the mysteries and the Ageless Wisdom teachings embedded within each sign. Make a list of what you value – from objects to people to behaviors to intelligence to facts. These help you understand yourself better. As you identify your values, a greater sense of self as also valuable comes forth. Remember to tithe.

CANCER: Whatever you’re doing this week and month will define what your self-identity is. So, observe your actions, interactions, choices, thoughts and the people you are with these days. Be sure to provide yourself with adequate foods, nurturance, safety and security. These you provide for others. Now you must learn how to provide them for yourself in great measure too.

LEO: Allow yourself to stray from work duties and responsibilities. You are more internal than usual and your imagination needs to roam about freely. Then your creativity comes forth. This will soothe you, create a sense of comfort and care that sometimes you seek from others (something they are unable to provide). Relationships from the past are on your mind.

VIRGO: You’ve been working deeply on realizing that you have great creativity. Virgo’s order and organization, the fine art detail are special creative acts. You bring in many gifts, abilities and talents from past lives. They are appearing in your daily life now. Are you a collector? That calls upon great creative discernment. You are being more and more defined in terms of your artistic nature.

LIBRA: Your home situation has changed and transformed you. You have sought stability (and a couch) for so long. It has been important that you have a permanent and structured foundation and although you hoped for this as a child, something always seemed to dissolve away. Life is different these days. Happiness is now yours to keep. Comfort and beauty, too.

SCORPIO: There’s an ongoing question concerning your home, where you belong, how to bring forth the future. It seems you’ve searched all the previous ways and places. To find a clue, a piece of the puzzle. Careful study and communication, along with more travel may be needed for a while. You’re used to this. It’s just another step. Travel creates a new philosophy and way of life for you. Travel inward more deeply.

SAGITTARIUS: This is an important time when you think deeply on how you would want to improve, expand upon or restructure different aspects your life. It’s important to realize your gifts. One gift is your dedication. You carry an enthusiasm and joyfulness that, to others, is like an adventure. Enthusiasm (filled with God) can take you to great heights of achievement. One thing to remember – everything has its own timing.

CAPRICORN: All things cultural bring out the best in you, inspiring your creative spirit, building your confidence so that you realize you are an artist. Whatever you do stimulates new and different perspectives in others. You are influential when following inner dreams, visions, likes, wants and wishes. Always write these down. In a special starry notebook. Recognizing them calls them creatively forth. You will work hard in the coming week. Include resting, too.

AQUARIUS: You may decide being at home is the best place to be to concentrate on health, the foods your body needs and comforts. It’s important to tend to daily tasks that nurture and enclose you. Sometimes (often), your nervous system needs this enclosure, for you are often a quiver of nervous energy. If sounds are affecting you take extra magnesium, calcium and Aconite (grounds electrical Uranian energy).

PISCES: You carry a vision of the future. Recently you’ve been presented with the impression to be at home wherever you are. To breathe in the air and to walk upon the earth wherever you are. To accept and recognize you are in the right place at this time. And to call upon both happiness and joy to be your companions. These adaptations, recalculations actually bring a soothing and comforting care to you. Pisces people need the deepest care of all.

Risa – writer, teacher, counselor, mentor, astrologer, esotericist. Founder/director – Esoteric Astrological Studies & Research Institute. Email – risagoodwill@gmail.com. Web – www.nightlightnews.org/. FB – Risa D’Angeles. Note – all FB posts are on NLN under Daily Studies