Eureka Springs High School will hold a special Veterans Assembly on Monday, Nov. 12 in the ESHS Auditorium, 2 Lake Lucerne Rd. at 10 a.m. Patriotic music will be playing by the high school band and choir, with free luncheon for veterans served by the FFA chapter and Rotary Interact Students.

RSVP for the lunch at (479) 253-8875.