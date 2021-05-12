ESH tells council that reimbursements in disarray

Every alderman of City Council was in attendance Monday, May 10, for the regular meeting. Mayor Butch Berry started by announcing that there are two vacancies on the Planning Commission and one on the Parks Commission.

Also noted, Jean Reed of the Hospital Commission recently resigned bringing its vacancies to two. Commission Chair Tyson Burden presented a report summarizing the last 15 months of the city-owned and operated critical access hospital.

Burden said that since February 2020 the hospital added 50 full-time employees and 30 part-time employees to the city payroll. The hospital has had two CEOs and two CFOs in that time, and Burden said that Bill Couch will be the newest virtual CFO. Burden shared that of the hospital’s 50 employees there is no one adequately trained for its accounting system, MedHost, further slowing the administration’s ability to understand its receivables or reimbursements.

Burden said that the facility itself is in need of improvements but forecasting a budget for such repairs is difficult. Rough estimates suggested that the hospital may be short $300,000-400,000 in anticipated reimbursements.

“That’s why I say we are not comfortable with that level,” Burden said. “Frankly, right now we are having difficulty even finding out who is reimbursing us what.” He said if the hospital cannot make up its losses, they would either have to make expense cuts or procure outside funding, mentioning a potential hospital tax revenue source.

Alderman Terry McClung asked, “So as the way things look financially right now, three to five years is the lifespan of the hospital?” Burden replied, “Yes, if that long. Yes, things can’t just run the way they are running right now.”

City affirms inclusion commitment

Aldermen unanimously approved #797 to affirm the city’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and protection of its transgender citizens, residents, and visitors. This resolution affirms the Ord. 2223 passed Feb. 9, 2015, in support of the Civil Rights Administration to protect and safeguard the right and opportunity of all persons to be free from discrimination based on real or perceived race, ethnicity, national origin, age, gender, gender identity, gender expression, familial status, marital status, socioeconomic background, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and veteran status.

The resolution promotes the public health and welfare of all who live or work in Eureka Springs and ensures that they have equal access to employment, housing, and public accommodations.

The next agenda is expected to include a discussion on speed limits and excess traffic as requested by alderman Harry Meyer.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 24 at 6 p.m. in the AUD.