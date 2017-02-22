ESH renovation on the table

At Monday afternoon’s Hospital Commission meeting, Eureka Springs Hospital CEO Peter Savoy tossed out a concept saying he had already had a brief discussion with management at Allegiance, the company that leases operation of ESH, about getting a head start on lease negotiations with the commission.

“Allegiance wants to be here long-term,” Savoy told commissioners. He said upcoming negotiations would be an opportunity to discover how Allegiance and the commission could perform an extensive renovation of the interior of the existing facility. Savoy said Allegiance would be willing to lock in to a far longer lease if it knew that some portion of its lease payments would be dedicated to renovating the hospital. “We can at least look at it,” he commented. “They asked me to get the ball rolling.”

Savoy mentioned he already met with Mayor Butch Berry, and Allegiance CEO Rock Bordelon said he could be in Eureka Springs if the commission were to schedule a meeting on March 27. There is a city council meeting later that evening.

Savoy indicated all points of the arrangement would be preliminary and up for discussion at this point, and he posited a major remodel might open up a more efficient use of the space.

Commissioner John House commented, “I want to be clear that lots of people will not like that Allegiance is not going to build a new hospital. I still hear that from people.” He said he was in favor of the renovation, but did not want to undersell public sentiment.

Chair Michael Merry answered it became clear to commissioners at least a year ago that there would not be a new hospital, and maybe the public should be educated that commissioners have moved on. He added there are practical economic and political reasons now why it would be foolish to invest $20 million in building a new hospital in a rural area.

But Merry also asserted the commission is responsible for getting maximum use out of the existing facility, and a corporation was at least willing to discuss sharing in the expense of a significant upgrade to the interior.

Savoy pointed out ESH already has off-campus services and intends to add more, but there is an array of services a hospital must have strategically placed for the continuum of care for the patients. A renovation would present a chance to maximize placement of resources.

He added the facility meets all compliances.

House said to Savoy, “I’m all in favor of a nice building, but I want to know what Allegiance wants to do. Put some money out there. Bring us estimates and something to look at.”

“I think that’s what Allegiance wants to hear,” Savoy responded.

Merry, with a big nod, stated, “So, yes, we’re interested in pursuing the discussion.”

The commission voted to schedule a meeting Monday, March 27, at 1 p.m.

Healing at the hospital

Melita Stubblefield, secretary to Chief of Nursing Vicki Andert, said a grassroots movement founded by ESH employees wants to turn a neglected area behind the hospital into a healing garden. The area already has a non-working fountain they will restore, and there is a place for a raised bed for flowers. “I want patients to touch the flowers,” Stubblefield said.

She said there would be a paved path that winds through the area allowing ambulatory patients to stroll past the flower beds and enjoy the fountain with live fish.

They also intend to cover a long, inclined walkway with a deck from the hospital door out to a view overlooking the garden and fountain. Patients who are non-ambulatory will have access via the deck to a spot above the flowers. She said families could join patients in the healing area.

The bid for the lumber for the project was about $1300. Stubblefield said her group has raised almost $1000 so far even they are not actively soliciting donations. They would, she admitted, accept donations if they came in. In the meantime, they’ll have a bake sale.

The commission voted to approve the project.

Other items

Commissioners discussed various investment strategies for their accounts. Commissioner Bob Walling said they have $2,402,000 in their accounts as of Dec. 31, 2016. He said by shopping for better interest last year, the commission will get four times the amount of interest this year.

The commission voted to retain the same slate of officers: Chair – Michael Merry; Secretary – M.J. Sell; Treasurer – Bob Walling.

Remaining meetings for the year will be on Mondays at 1 p.m. at ECHO Clinic. The dates will be March 27, April 17, July 17 and Oct. 16. Others might be scheduled if required for the renovation discussions.