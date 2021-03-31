ESH moves Shaw to CEO

The Hospital Commission held back-to-back special meetings on March 18 to interview applicants for Chief Executive Officer. These meetings were not placed on the city’s public meeting calendar, but the press was notified.

After holding several private executive sessions to interview candidates, commissioners voted 5-1, with Jean Reed opposed, to hire current Interim-CEO Angie Shaw for a salary to begin at $125,000 per year.

Shaw was the E/R director before applying for the CEO position. She is an RN and has several years’ experience directing the ESH emergency room.