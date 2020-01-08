ESH going into New Year with new partner

“The employees have told me how happy they are that Alliance is there and they feel like it’s gonna work.” These were the encouraging words said before the opening of the December meeting by Eureka Springs Hospital commissioner Barbara Dicks to newly contracted Darrell Parke of the Alliance Management Group, hired to transition hospital operations from Allegiance’s control to city control.

Parke said they are now on-site to attain control of the billing operations as well as to secure the employees. He said this is an important first step toward restoring excellent hospital services back to Eureka Springs.

Recognizing that the hospital, while under the control of Allegiance, had left the community without the kind of quality services it deserves, Parke is working to reengage relationships with the public “We want to bring the community back,” he said.

While Parke is reaching out to local non-profit organizations, he also welcomes citizens and local establishments to visit the hospital to meet him and the staff. Although there are no structural changes to the hospital. Commissioners discussed remodeling and aesthetic improvements to update the appearance of the hospital.

While hospital building improvements are anticipated, current physical improvements have been made at the neighboring hospital facility at 25 Norris St. About $40,000 has been spent, including a new furnace, drainage system, roof, and mold removal.

This building is intended to serve as administrative offices where the commission can also meet, rather than at ECHO clinic. To keep remodeling costs down, some commissioners are planning to donate furniture for the facility.

Commission Chair Dr. John House said that Allegiance has indicated they will vacate ESH by the end of January. He said that both the commission and Alliance are ready for the exit of Allegiance and they have been planning ahead for a smooth transition. “The E/R docs are admitting and making rounds,” House said.

Brown House on duty

Other business included rental of the Brown House adjacent to the hospital to serve as a station for an emergency medical transport service. The commission originally purchased the house for a long-term plan to expand the hospital, including the house’s demolition. However, commissioners decided that the house could be of a service until they were ready to build – that date still undetermined.

Commissioners also discussed laboratory, surgical, and radiology for integral hospital improvements in the near future.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at 25 Norris St.