ES City Council candidates

Those running in the Nov. 6 election for mayor, city attorney, city clerk/treasurer and council seats as of today’s noon deadline are

Mayor Robert “Butch” Berry
Theodore Cottingham
Mike Seals
City Attorney Tim Weaver
City clerk/Treasurer Ann Armstrong
Alderman
Ward 1, Seat 1 Michele Schneider
Ward 1, Seat 2 Caitlin Branaman
Susan Harman
Tracy Johnson
Ward 2, Seat 1 James DeVito
Melissa Greene
Sarah Mayes
Ward 2, Seat 2 Bob Thomas
Ward 3, Seat 1 Joyce Knowles
Terry McClung
Ward 3, Seat 2 Eric Knowles
Harold Meyer

