ES City Council candidates

Those running in the Nov. 6 election for mayor, city attorney, city clerk/treasurer and council seats as of today’s noon deadline are
|Mayor
|Robert “Butch” Berry
|Theodore Cottingham
|Mike Seals
|City Attorney
|Tim Weaver
|City clerk/Treasurer
|Ann Armstrong
|Alderman
|Ward 1, Seat 1
|Michele Schneider
|Ward 1, Seat 2
|Caitlin Branaman
|Susan Harman
|Tracy Johnson
|Ward 2, Seat 1
|James DeVito
|Melissa Greene
|Sarah Mayes
|Ward 2, Seat 2
|Bob Thomas
|Ward 3, Seat 1
|Joyce Knowles
|Terry McClung
|Ward 3, Seat 2
|Eric Knowles
|Harold Meyer