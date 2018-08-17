ES City Council candidates

Those running in the Nov. 6 election for mayor, city attorney, city clerk/treasurer and council seats as of today’s noon deadline are

Mayor Robert “Butch” Berry Theodore Cottingham Mike Seals City Attorney Tim Weaver City clerk/Treasurer Ann Armstrong Alderman Ward 1, Seat 1 Michele Schneider Ward 1, Seat 2 Caitlin Branaman Susan Harman Tracy Johnson Ward 2, Seat 1 James DeVito Melissa Greene Sarah Mayes Ward 2, Seat 2 Bob Thomas Ward 3, Seat 1 Joyce Knowles Terry McClung Ward 3, Seat 2 Eric Knowles Harold Meyer