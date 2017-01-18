By Nicky Boyette – CAPC executive Director Mike Maloney announced at last Wednesday’s meeting that the current Bike Magazine has Eureka Springs “deeply embedded in it.” He said Bike Magazine is the go-to periodical for cycling enthusiasts, and he is looking forward to seeing results of this exposure.

In other cycling news, Maloney said Parks Director Justin Huss announced that the National Interscholastic Cycling Association intends to stage another big national cycling event at Lake Leatherwood City Park in autumn.

Maloney commented the big Valentine’s Day ad push is in motion including a big ad in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and television ads in Kansas City. He said the CAPC participated in co-op ads with Arkansas Parks & Tourism in several magazines including Southern Living, D Magazine, Garden & Gun, Memphis Magazine and Oklahoma Magazine.

Maloney mentioned that since Christmas, articles about Eureka Springs have appeared in media in 16 states, equating to $32,000 in free public relations.