Entertainment District one-third of the way to permanence

Eureka Springs City Council approved the first reading of the permanent Entertainment District ordinance after a lengthy meeting Monday. The ordinance creates standards for the regulation of alcohol possession within a designated area and is “intended to promote hospitality and tourism within the city” highlighting restaurants and nightlife.

Opposed were aldermen Harry Meyer and Mickey Schneider who represented the views of about half of the polled citizens/business owners. It has been close to six months since the city first developed a committee to consider the idea of approving temporary entertainment districts, but Monday was the first step toward permanence.

After about an hour of debate, and a 4-2 approval vote, council then approved amendments to Ord. 2292, such as clarification that open alcoholic containers cannot be inside or on motor vehicles, as well as providing a provision that council can terminate the ordinance by a written resolution.

Currently the ordinance reads that the hours of operation will be 3 – 10 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It also states that “persons who wish to possess or consume from an open alcoholic beverage container within the district, or enter the district from a permitted alcohol beverage establishment with an open container shall first obtain an identification wristband as approved by the Eureka Springs Mayor…”

Aldermen discussed the type of wristbands that could be used but did not provide an agreed solution. Discussion also included the liability of bar owners to verify the legal age of the person before selling alcohol even if the person is wearing the wristband.

It was not determined who will foot the bill for the wristbands and/or cups, nor what the cost will be of providing additional city services, however Schneider asked Mayor Butch Berry to have that information by the next meeting.

Ord. 2292 does currently have an expiration clause of June 30, 2020; however, there was discussion of amending that date to extend it further at council’s direction. Council meets every two weeks, and if it takes two more meetings to approve the proposed ordinance on its third reading, the city is looking at having its first permanent entertainment district as early as mid-February. The vote for the second reading is anticipated for Jan. 27.