Entertainment District not a done deal

At Monday’s city council meeting, one hundred and seventy-seven certified Eureka Springs voters petitioned a referendum that the Permanent Entertainment District Ord. 2292 approved Feb. 10 be referred to the voters at the regular election Nov. 3, 2020.

“There were more than the required number of certified signatures on the petition to put the issue of a permanent Entertainment District on the general election ballot in November,” City Clerk/Treasurer Ann Armstrong said.

City Attorney Tim Weaver addressed the ordinance as it stands leading up to the time of the general election stating, “…the Municipal League agrees that the Ordinance to set up a Permanent Entertainment District is stayed until the general election or until council was to pass an emergency clause.”

A “stay” is a court-ordered short term delay.