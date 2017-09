Dances of Universal Peace will held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 17 Elk St. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The Dances are simple, moving meditations that involve singing sacred phrases with accompanying movements from the world’s many spiritual traditions. Participation is free. Contact Rebecca Babbs (479) 253-8303 or email babbsrebecca@gmail.com for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print