Emergency shelter available

New Day Fellowship is open today as a day shelter.

Methodist Church is open for day shelter and overnight shelter for women and children.

Eureka Springs Community Center is open for overnight shelter for men.

Eureka Springs Police Department and EMS are helping stranded vehicles and many streets have been closed. Cones have been stolen and signs flipped on some closed streets. ESPD will begin issuing citations to any who steal cones or signs. Due to cold and snow, City Hall offices will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 16.