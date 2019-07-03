Emergency communications in a quandary

No resolution appears in sight on the issue of a new radio system for the county became clear at last week’s committee meeting. The present system generally works well, but bandwidths have become crowded, and interference sometimes prevents communications. The county can spend a little over a million dollars to replace repeaters and upgrade its existing system, but new technology may be mandated at any time.

The county faces an estimated cost of $6,000,000 to convert to a new system. Most of the problems with the existing system show up in rural areas, and the cities in the county have shown little enthusiasm for a major change. Even before the county decides which system to pursue, a decision is looming on replacing the current emergency radio coordinator. Sam Ward will soon leave, and he suggested several people who might take his place.

Ward said it might cost as much as $100,000 in salary to attract the right person. JPs balked at the idea of paying someone so much more than the county judge’s salary.

Combining this position with the Office of Emergency Management would help with budgeting, and Ward said the county might find someone for $40,000, but cautioned that hiring the wrong person might cost the county much more in the long run.

County Clerk Connie Doss offered to research other counties, to see how they handle this office and how much they pay.