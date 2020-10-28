Eight Covid-19 deaths reported in Berryville nursing home

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has reported that an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Autumn Hill Therapy and Living Center in Berryville has resulted in the deaths of eight residents recently.

Danyelle Harris, public information officer for ADH, wrote in an email to ESI on Oct. 26 that up-to-date numbers for Autumn Hill include the eight deaths out of 46 resident cases. She said 15 cases are considered active and 23 are listed as recovered. The staff has also been hit, with ADH indicating 36 total staff cases with one active, and 35 recovered.

ADH listed 13 Covid-19 fatalities in Carroll County as of Oct. 16, and addition of the eight deaths increases the county’s total by 62 percent. The total number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Carroll County was reported by ADH as 951 on Oct. 26.

The virus is widespread in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the state and the country, and about 80 percent the victims of Covid-19 are over 65 years old. An ADH report Oct. 23 indicated that 4,332 residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities statewide had tested positive with about ten percent – 684 –dying. The virus has also infected 3,071 healthcare workers and staff at nursing homes, and two have died.

In an email from John M. Higgs, administrator of Autumn Hill Therapy and Living Center in Berryville on Oct. 26, he writes:

“Thank you for your inquiry. Autumn Hill is closely monitoring updates related to Covid-19 and has implemented CDC and CMS recommended Covid-19 prevention strategies.

“On September 28, during routine weekly testing, we were notified of a presumptive positive case at our facility. We have been working closely with local health agencies and the CDC on this evolving situation. Our residents are currently in isolation at the facility following guidance from the CDC to reduce the risk of exposure to others. We are taking several additional steps to prevent the spread of the virus in our community including monitoring all residents and staff for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“Autumn Hill continues to work with Arkansas Department of Health and CDC to identify and contact residents and staff who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious.

“We have lost several residents but have had many recover. No other information will be provided about the residents. We are strictly adhering to CDC guidelines and taking the necessary steps to ensure we are doing all we can to protect the health of our residents and employees.”