ED still getting scrutiny

On Monday night, city council held an open forum to receive public input on adopting the permanent Entertainment District ordinance for the historic downtown district. After more than an hour of receiving numerous 3-minute comments, the consensus was about evenly divided between those for and those against.

The mixed opinions of residents and the business owners make it unclear as to how aldermen will ultimately vote, but it is relatively certain, based on previous comments, that aldermen Harry Meyer and Mickey Schneider are against it passing, while it seems Terry McClung and Bob Thomas seem favorable.



Among noted community members, residents, and business owners arguing against the permanent E.D. were Jay Gustin, Jim Nelson, Robert Bowford, Dr. Doug Hausler and Jo Wilson. Reasons described for refusing the proposed ordinance were focused primarily on safety for visitors who may be drinking and walking on the uneven sidewalks, safety for the downtown structures that may fall victim to vandalism, safety for the business managers who may be subjected to drunk customers, and safety of maintaining the long-standing image of the historic downtown.

Nelson said the topography of the terrain is not conducive for the mixture of alcohol and walking, and there is more potential downside than upside in passing the ordinance.

Bowford said that his retail store would not benefit by having drunk customers who are difficult to manage and pose the threat of damage to property. He said his store window was recently destroyed by New Year’s Eve drinkers and he does not want to see that type of behavior repeated or amplified by legalizing alcohol on the street.

Hausler said he does not believe this ordinance matches Eureka Springs. “I think this is the wrong thing to do.”

Wilson also agreed it is wrong to have alcohol on the streets. “My concern is the affect it will have on children.” She described what it is like for a child to see adults drinking especially if it leads to public intoxication, disturbance, and fighting. “Alcohol can lead to alcoholism.”

The flip side was primarily business owners arguing in favor of the E.D. Chamber of Commerce former Interim-Director Damon Henke was the first to step up and encourage day-drinking in a laid-back atmosphere. Kate Wicker said she believes it could be a draw for bringing in visitors of a younger crowd and said, “Let’s give it a whirl.”

Co-owner of The Grotto, Autumn Slane, spoke in favor of the E.D. saying she believes the customers will benefit from it by giving them a more hospitable experience where families can drink together. Damien Shreve said that children can safely coexist with adults who are drinking alcohol.

Events mentioned where adults are drinking in the presence of children were sporting events or music festivals. Owners of both Mojo Records and Eureka Clothing Company presented their view of how they can increase sales by allowing customers to drink alcohol while shopping.

Other forum speakers in favor sided on promoting progress and embracing change. Many speakers discouraged doomsday talk and encouraged a moderate and reasonable approach citing that not all drinkers are out-of-control drunkards.

But CatHouse owner Jeff Gregory said that the passing of this ordinance would add more responsibility on the bar owners, “You increase drinking, you’re gonna increase problems.”

Questions posed to the council that were not answered were: Is the city liable for drunk drivers who hurt someone due to drinking downtown? Is the business liable for serving to an intoxicated customer who drinks in a district? Are there going to be additional restrooms? What kind of post-clean-up sanitation plan is in place, if any? What kind of additional police safety will be provided? Instead of plastic cups, will the city arrange for biodegradable alcohol cups?

More E.D. discussion and a possible vote are anticipated at the next council meeting, Monday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.