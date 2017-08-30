ECHO hurricane relief efforts

ECHO (4004 E. Van Buren) will be collecting supplies for transport to Conroe, Texas, on Sept. 9 to help with disaster relief. ECHO has secured a semi truck and driver donating their time and gas to help haul donations to the distribution storage facility. Loading of the trailer will be on Sept. 8. Items requested include:

Water Bottles/Jugs

Ziplock Baggies filled with a disposable razor, shaving cream, wash rag, bar of soap, pad of paper and pen, travel toothbrush and paste. Please assemble bags before donating.

Feminine Hygiene products

Air mattresses

Diapers – baby and adult sizes

Baby wipe packets

No Food

No Clothing

Donations are to be dropped off at ECHO Home & More community room starting Tuesday, Sept. 5. ECHO is also looking for volunteers to help with collection, receiving, and packing the trailers. Meet at the ECHO Clinic meeting room on Thursday, August 31 for an information meeting at 6 p.m. or call Danyelle Harris at (479) 253-5888.