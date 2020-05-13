Easy music to relax to

I spent the weekend trying to figure out what band I took photos of at OzMoMu this year, unable to recall which day I had gone to the concert series. At work on Tuesday I was able to go through my old photos and voilà! The Haymakers!

I was quite pleased to take photos of the Ozark Mountain Music Festival while they played their country/folk on stage. Easy on the ears they are a great group that brings a calm to the storm that brews outside of the sanctuary of our homes. At least in my opinion, though I do like some of their faster songs. Their rendition of Deep Ellum Blues is a solid first song to listen to get just a taste of what they have to offer.

Let’s see… I know there was a house project to talk about this week. Oh right, the bedroom. Painting it Bermuda Sand and a dark green as an accent. We might choose this really weird dusty purple instead of the green. We haven’t decided. I’ll be sure to include a photo next week. You are going to miss hearing about my personal life when the town reopens and live music is in abundance.