Dropping a Line

Rosetta Ash from Berryville, Ark., had a great day to remember when she caught this one July 31, 1958. After it was cleaned she took it home and gave it her heart.

Now he is a man full of sorrow for he has lost the one who loved him more than any other could ever give. I just cannot believe she is gone. I am sorry but I cannot write about fishing this week but I do feel the need to share why.

Rosetta Faye Ash born March 8, 1939, in Gentry, Mo., was laid to rest next to her Mother, Father, sister and two brothers-in-law, Floyd Mertzer and Junior Jennings, at the Viola Cemetery on Sept. 22, 2017.

Her father and mother were Floyd and Edna Force of Viola, Mo., her sister by her side is Jeanette Jennings from Rogers, Ark. Her last love was Bob Ash from Seligman, Mo.

Her first love was Robert Johnson, Sr., from Jasper, Mo. Vinson Force of Viola, Mo., is her surviving brother. Lillie Schange of Roanoke, Texas, is her surviving sister. Cosetta Cox of Jasper, Mo., is her daughter and me, Robert Johnson, Jr., I am her son.

Thank you for the memories, Mom, and I will move on in hopes of catching that big fish for another memory for next week.

I would like to add that it was cancer that blood tests just found the week before. So as you age and your body starts to go, have them check for it unless you just don’t want to know.