Dropping a Line

Well, I missed my deadline last week so have to say I’m sorry and hope you all had a good week. I’m still staying in and not doing fishing trips until I see how this first stage of socializing goes. Not quite ready to put people on my boat who come from all across this our country. I myself would like to see the numbers falling instead of rising.

Seems weird how this has changed all our lives. It is good living where we do with so much to do and enjoy just being with nature.

I have been talking to others and fishing is good for all species now. Water temps on both lakes are getting pretty close to 70°, the walleye and white bass spawn is over and both have moved out to deeper water in the creek and river arms.

Crappie, bream, catfish and bass still have not spawned. Lake Leatherwood has all four species and for those who can’t fish shorelines of the big lakes due to high water, you can properly find a clear spot along the trail or rent a paddle boat to catch some fish or just enjoy seeing something besides four walls.

Spoonbill snagging below the dam is in full swing now since they’re finally moving water out of Beaver Lake. Guess I shouldn’t of given up and sold my snagging rod.

It hurts to see Beavertown Bridge with water over it and closed. I have seen higher. I remember tying my boat to the bathroom rail a few years ago at Holiday Island Marina a few years back. That was cool and a time for boots.

If you’re looking for stripers on this end of Beaver Lake, it’s time to start looking into Indian Creek for some top water action early and late in the day. The fish that ran up the White and War Eagle arms have pretty well moved out and are moving our way. The more water they release the further the mudline will be which moves them closer to the clear water on this end if the lake. Rocky Branch is a good area to start looking for the ones moving our way.

Well, I better get to feeding the chickens and playing in the garden before the rain comes back.