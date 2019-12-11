Dropping a Line

I know this pic has been in here in the past, but I cared a lot for her and will miss her very much. She came into my life almost 10 years ago, and with my feet on her deck I went from part-time guide to fulltime fishing guide. I have shared many fish stories, sunrises and sunsets with her.

The last thing I took off her before saying goodbye was a gift from a dear friend which was a small St. Christopher off her glovebox that read, “Lord my boat is so small and your sea is so great.” With that she has brought us through many rough waters with no fear, and has got us back on the trailer before the storm many times.

The good news is it is not over. She is being replaced by a deck boat that will be boat Number One with the same Christopher on her dash to keep us safe.

Now let’s talk fish. Stripers on Beaver Lake are still the hottest thing going with the best place to catch being around the Hwy. 12 bridge area and the three major creek arms north if the bridge. Water temp is still running into the high 40s to the low 50s, perfect for the top water bite.

If you ever wanted to catch one of these big fish on your own, this is the time of year to try where you don’t need a lot of gear to catch. Just your eyes to watch the surface and a big top water plug to throw if you have no live bait.

If you can get some live bait, they will hit smaller minnows through the winter. Just put a couple rods or more and drag a few hundred feet behind the boat with no weight as you move around the school with your trolling motor throwing that top water bait as much as you can and you should hookup.

Here at Holiday Island, more walleye are starting to move into the area. Walleye and crappie both like the cooler water and are caught all winter long. Bass can be caught through the winter, also. You might just have to go a bit deeper for them and move a bit slower.

All three species can be caught now working a spoon or jig below the boat. Trolling crankbaits can help you find where they’re holding. You should catch more than one, for they hold in tighter schools in the winter. As long as the water temp stays above 46°, most our warm water fish stay pretty active.

If our water temp drops below 46° and you get the fever, focus on fishing the Island area and trolling toward the tailwaters past Beavertown for some walleye mixed in with trout. Trout are the #1 cold water fish and stay active all year long.

Might not be the best time to take a kid fishing but it can be the best time for a true angler. Stay warm at home or fight a big fish to keep that blood flowing.