Fall 2018 youth soccer sign up is available at the Eureka Springs Middle School Cafeteria for teams 6 U – 15 U on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 3 – 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 1 from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

For more information go to www.eteamz.com/eurekasoccer or go the Eureka Springs Soccer Club Facebook page.