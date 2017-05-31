Dream of a Wood Studio opens Sunday

Doug Stowe, founder, teacher and board member of the Eureka Springs School of the Arts describes the new building as “A dream come true, but one that took hundreds of hours in planning and the generosity of many donors to complete. I can see its impact stretching far into the future, as it enables men and women to embark in joyous company on a learning adventure.”

The public in invited to come see the dream Sunday, June 4, from 3 – 6 p.m. The school is located on US 62 W, five miles west of town on the left.

Fayetteville architect David McKee, who has been instrumental in the development of the school for years, designed the new studio.

Doug went on to elaborate about the specifics of this particular craft and why it’s so important for the school to offer extensive classes in the medium. “What’s so special about wood? It’s lovely. You can craft beautiful and useful objects directly from the most basic of raw materials. It unites us with the natural world, and invites us into a profound relationship with nature. Objects whittled or sawn or shaped from it, if cared for, can last a thousand years or more. There is no limit to what you can learn from it, things even about yourself. And yes, it does grow on trees.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see Incredible Edible submissions, where area cooks in professional and novice categories will provide “food as art” to be judged at 3 p.m.

More than 60 works of art, all postcard size, will be offered in a silent auction. From local artists such as John Willer and Les Brandt, to ESSA instructors from far away, such as Richard Stephens and Bob Ebendoff, the variety is stunning.

Music is live and refreshments available. Admission by donation and no tickets required. All are welcome. For additional information, call (479) 253-5384.