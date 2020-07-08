Dr. Edwin Wood White Feb. 16, 1950 – July 3, 2020

Dr. Edwin Wood White of Eureka Springs passed away July 3 at Legacy Village Hospice Home in Bentonville, Ark. He was 70 years old. Cause of death was complications of congestive heart failure.

Dr. White was born in Wellsboro, Pa., on Feb. 16, 1950, the son of Jim and Cynthia White. His father was a wildcat oilman, hiis mother was a championship bridge player and an officer in the Great Books Society. The family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas during Edwin’s youth and finally found their home in New Orleans, La.

Ed attended Rhodes college in Memphis, Tenn., where he was editor of the school newspaper. He worked diligently on civil rights matters; he marched with Dr. Martin Luther King and integrated his school’s social functions. This caused much hatred towards him and a cross was burned in the yard of the theater where he was starring in Teahouse of the August Moon. Staying in character, Ed made funny remarks about the situation, calming the jittery audience and earned a standing ovation.

Dr. White took his medical training at Tulane Medical School in New Orleans and did his residency at Charity Hospital. He did further residency work at the University of Arkansas.

For 35 years, Dr. White had a practice of neuropsychiatry in Fayetteville, Ark. He saw thousands of patients, many of whom credited him with saving their lives. After semi-retiring he continued to see patients at his home on Beaver Lake.

Dr. White was one of the pioneering students in bringing the Tantric Buddhist tradition to Northwest Arkansas He was a Buddhist practitioner for over 50 years, and the personal physician to His Holiness Sakya Trichen, with whom he studied for many years.

Ed is survived by his wife, Ann Carter, of the home; brother and sister, Bruce White and Debbie Scalia of New Orleans, La.; one son, Scott White of Seattle, Wash.; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. His parents preceded him in death.

Dr. White’s retirement plans were to work until he was 85. Unfortunately, he had to retire at age 65 due to health.

The family thanks the staff at Circle of Life Hospice for his excellent care, in particular, Dr. Harris and Dr. Carter. If anyone wants to make a charitable donation in honor of Dr. White, please consider donating to Circle of Life Hospice.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for his widow and is being administered by Bill Symes. Anyone wishing to contribute to the fund may contact Dr. Symes at (479) 841-7070.

There will be no memorial service at this time due to the current pandemic situation. A party for Dr. White to celebrate his life and legacy will be announced at a later date.