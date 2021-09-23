Doughboy defaced

The Doughboy in Basin Park was disfigured Wednesday night, with damage to the hat, forehead, nose and chin. Mayor Butch Berry said there is a $1000 reward leading to the arrest of the party(ies) responsible. If you have any information, call (479) 253-2866.
I hope anyone with any knowledge of this incident will come forward and do the right thing in honor of the many sacrifices made by our veterans.
I’m so sorry to read this. I hope it can be repaired and you find the perpetrator and make them pay.