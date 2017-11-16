Doris O’Connor June 12, 1934 – Nov. 16, 2017

Doris O’Connor of Eureka Springs, Ark., was born June 12, 1934 in Eureka Springs, daughter of William “Bill” and Edna (Huffman) Groblebe. She departed this life, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Eureka Springs, Ark., at age 83.

Doris, a native of Eureka Springs, grew up in Rogers and graduated from Rogers High School. She was a registered nurse who received her education at St. Edwards School of Nursing in Fort Smith. She worked for many years in Rogers and Eureka Springs, and was known for her ability to give shots that didn’t hurt.

She also enjoyed playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles, watching game shows and soap operas. Her family was her life and she loved big family gatherings, especially during the holidays. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

On Feb. 17, 1961, she was united in marriage with Duane O’Connor, who survives her. She is also survived by her children, son, Douglas O’Connor of Rogers; daughter, Diane Weems and husband, Steven, of Eureka Springs; grandchildren, Dustin O’Connor and wife, Kara, of McHenry, Ill.; Dillon O’Connor and Delaney O’Connor of Rogers; Sarah Weems, Ian Weems, Ethan Weems and Drew O’Connor all of Eureka Springs; a host of friends and loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Alma Kappen, Dorothy Groblebe, William “Junior” Groblebe and Edward “Eddie” Groblebe.

Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at Nelson’s Chapel of the Springs, Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 at Nelson’s Chapel of the Springs with Pastor Gerald Jackson officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Eureka Springs Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Eureka Springs Fire Department, 144 E. Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2017