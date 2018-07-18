Donate and save a life

Community Center Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive at Inn of the Ozarks on Wednesday, July 25 from 1 – 6 p.m. Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities.

To be eligible to give blood you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with other or on the LifePoints donor rewards program go to www.cbco.org or call toll-free (800) 280-5337.