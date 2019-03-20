Dollars and cents in the first couple of months

According to Finance Director Rick Bright’s report at the March 13 City Advertising & Promotion meeting, the Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt show in February brought in $6,691, partially offsetting Aud expenses of $14,512 ($3,666 for technical director, $3,859 for the events coordinator, $2,063 for contract labor, $1,035 for salary/wages, $600 for concession expenses, and $3,289 for other expenses) for a net loss of $7,821.

The February report also showed $53,663 income from tax collectors in restaurants and lodging, $4,800 group travel expenses, $19,022 media placement expenses, $22,310 in advertising production expenses, and zero for wedding show expenses, overall for a total net loss of $9,822.

For the duration of January 1 to March 6, 2019, tax collection income is short of the budget in every category; –$11,901 in restaurant collections, –$4,140 in hotel collections, –$11,118 in motel collections, –$2,041 in bed & breakfast collections, and –$7,119 in cabin/cottage/suite collections.

Total income for Jan. 1 to March 6 was $132,670, and total expenses were $273,515, for a net loss of $140,845. Bright also said that the Flypaper Internet Marketing media report indicated that Eureka Springs received little or no media coverage for January and February. “There was some kind of a communication glitch between him [Maloney] and Flypaper,” Bright said. Commissioners asked to review the Flypaper contract and approved the financial report with little discussion.