The Carnegie Library will kick off its 2020 documentary film series on Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. in the Library Annex Meeting Room. Dreaming Murakmi follows Mette Holm, Danish translator for the works of Japanese author Haruki Murakami, as she struggles to find the perfect sentences to convey magical realism. The film is subtitles and not rated. Admission and popcorn are free. For more information go to eurekalibrary.org or call (479) 253-8754.

