Diversity Weekend put heads in beds

Jay Wilkes, an organizer of Diversity Weekend, gave CAPCcommissioners an update on the most recent Diversity Weekend at last Wednesday’s meeting and said the event began Friday evening with standing room only meet and greet at Brews followed by a day of well-attended events in Basin Park. Wilkes said he conducted a survey of attendees on Saturday to determine where folks came from and how they knew about the event. Of the 46 surveys he got back, attendees came from New York, Florida, Montana and places in between. From those surveys, he calculated 92 room nights from Friday through the following Tuesday.

He said the autumn Diversity Weekend will coincide with the Folk Festival, and he and Events Coordinator Andy Green have been coordinating activities. Wilkes commented there would be shows and dance parties around town, so “there will be a lot for people to do.”